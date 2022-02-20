DIG takes notice of threats received by local journalist

HYDERABAD – The DIG Hyderabad Range Pir Muhammad Shah has taken notice of threats being received by a local journalist Hafiz Saadullah Memon of Sujawal district. Police spokesman informed here on Saturday that the DIG had directed SSP Sujawal district to probe the matter, provide protection to journalist Hafiz Saadullah Memon and submit a report. Shah said, journalists work shoulder to shoulder with the police to eradicate crimes through reporting and highlighting the related issues.