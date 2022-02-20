News Desk

Govt providing conducive atmosphere to foreign investors: CM Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar says Punjab Government is providing conducive atmosphere to foreign investors as envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was talking to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister for Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan in Dubai.

He said that as per the agreement, Dhabi Group and Punjab government will jointly build tallest building of the Lahore i.e. Mubarak Center at a cost of 60 billion rupees.

He said completion of the project will provide accommodation for international cricket teams.

Usman Buzdar said that new project on the bank of Ravi will usher new era of progress in Lahore.

He said that Central Business District Project has also been launched successfully.

Usman Buzdar said that Chief Minister facilitation Center has been established to facilitate investors.

