Jamaat Islami to hold protests against street crimes in Karachi

Jamaat-e-Islami has announced a protest drive against rising graph of street crimes in Karachi.

JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has said that his party will hold protest demonstrations at 50 spots in Karachi over surge in street crimes in the city. “The party’s main protest will be held at Clifton’s Do-Talwar,” Naeem said.

JI leader held the government of Sindh responsible for rising street crimes in Karachi. “The ruling class uses 50 pct of the police force for protocol duty,” he said.

“Police stations are involved in crimes,” he alleged. He demanded suo moto action against the patrons of criminal elements.

Hafiz Naeem said that the lives and properties of the citizens have become insecured while commenting on law and order situations in Karachi.

