Japan, NATO agree to cooperate on Ukraine

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Saturday agreed to cooperate to reduce tensions in Ukraine.

Meeting on the sidelines of the annual Munich Security Conference, Hayashi and Stoltenberg said that they are watching Russia’s activities with “deep” concern, and both sides agreed to cooperate to support Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as reduce tensions.

The two agreed that “changing the status quo by force will not be tolerated,” according to a Japanese Foreign Ministry statement.

Hayashi also called for the promotion of the “Free and Open Indo-Pacific,” while Stoltenberg said that Japan is an “important partner in many fields.”