Nine more patients die of Coronavirus in Sindh

KARACHI – As many as 9 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 8,029 and 615 new cases emerged when 13,837 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday. He added that 9 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 8,029 that constituted 1.4 percent death rate. Syed Murad Ali Shah Shah said that 13,837 samples were tested which detected 615 cases that constituted 4.4 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 7,829,973 tests have been conducted against which 560,853 cases were diagnosed, of them 90.7 percent or 508,663 patients have recovered, including 458 overnight.

The CM said that currently 44,161 patients were under treatment; of them 43,911 were in home isolation, 20 at isolation centers and 230 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 213 patients was stated to be critical, including 16 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 615 new cases 193 have been detected from Karachi. According to district wise statistics Hyderabad 251, East Karachi 87, Korangi 67, South Karachi 29, Sanghar 22, Matiari 18, Ghotki 17, Thatto 16, Tharparkar 15, Tando Muhammad Khan and Sujawal 14 each, Tando Allahyar and Sukhar 10 each, Jacobabad 9, Khairpur 7, Badin and Umarkot 5 each, Malir and West Karachi 4 each, Central Karachi, Jam Shoro and Shikarpur 2 each, Nawab Shah and Kashmore one each new covid cases reported.

The report states that with regard to vaccination, in the last 24 hours, 318,689 covid vaccines have been given, while 45,723,143 or 84.55% vaccines have been vaccinated till February 18, 2022.