News Desk

No-confidence motion: Zardari to meet Fazlur Rehman on Monday

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Head Maulana Fazlur Rehman will meet Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Monday.

According to details, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader will host a dinner for the former president where developments related to the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan will be discussed.

Both leaders are also expected to share their opinion on contacts with the government allies.

A day earlier, it was surfaced that President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Shehbaz Sharif had sought support of Jahangir Tareen for no-confidence motion during a secret meeting.

According to sources, the meeting between two leaders went on for several hours and Opposition Leader of National Assembly also offered Jahangir Tareen to work with PML-N even after no-confidence motion.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Over 100,000 patients benefited from Sehat Card: Yasmin Rashid

National

PTI announces names of candidates

National

Balochistan reports 23 fresh cases of Covid-19: health department

National

Govt providing conducive atmosphere to foreign investors: CM Buzdar

National

No-trust move aimed at securing fresh deal: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

National

Pakistan passes grim milestone of 30,000 deaths from Covid-19

National

Confused opposition making futile efforts for shelter: SACM

National

Police arrest 325 accused in crackdown against kite flyers

National

Police arrest six youngsters involved in one-wheeling

National

Commissioner for immediate start of Ring Road, Kachehri Chowk projects

1 of 39