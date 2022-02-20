No-confidence motion: Zardari to meet Fazlur Rehman on Monday

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Head Maulana Fazlur Rehman will meet Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Monday.

According to details, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader will host a dinner for the former president where developments related to the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan will be discussed.

Both leaders are also expected to share their opinion on contacts with the government allies.

A day earlier, it was surfaced that President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Shehbaz Sharif had sought support of Jahangir Tareen for no-confidence motion during a secret meeting.

According to sources, the meeting between two leaders went on for several hours and Opposition Leader of National Assembly also offered Jahangir Tareen to work with PML-N even after no-confidence motion.