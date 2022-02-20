News Desk

No-trust move aimed at securing fresh deal: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said that announcement to present a no-trust motion is an attempt at a bargaining chip for a fresh deal.

Taking to Twitter to respond to the no-trust move, the foreign minister said that lawmakers from PTI and coalition parties will collectively defeat the attempts to evade accountability.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has consistently stated, the possibility of an NRO is zero.

The remarks from Shah Mahmood Qureshi came a day after in another behind the door meeting of opposition leaders for the success of their no-trust move, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif had met estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen.

According to sources within PML-N privy to the development, during the meeting between Shehbaz Sharif and Jahangir Tareen, the former sought latter’s cooperation for the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The meeting lasted for multiple hours and Shehbaz Sharif also offered to accommodate PTI leader in the next setup,” they said.

