North Waziristan: Security forces operation, 5 terrorists killed, soldier martyred

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces had conducted an operation on a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in North Waziristan. During the operation five terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire.

Terrorists killed in exchange of fire with the security forces include Habib Nawaz, Wahidullah, Muhammadullah and others. While a 28-year-old soldier Shabbir from Quetta was martyred in the fight against terrorists.

Large quantities of arms and ammunition have been recovered from the possession of terrorists that include sub-machine guns, hand grenades and a large number of rounds of various calibers.