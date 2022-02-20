Notices issued to health workers for refusing Covid vaccination

DHO issues notice to 41 health workers including EPI technicians and doctors for not performing

Covid vaccinations in Peshawar

Peshawar – Authorities have issued notices to many health workers as they remained absent from their duties in various areas of the provincial capital.

A notification issued by the District Health Officer (DHO) states: Reference the Deputy Commissioner’s Peshawar letter, it has come to the notice of the undersigned that you have refused to carry out Covid-19 vaccination and it shows your least interest toward the official business in the midst of the pandemic emergency. You are hereby directed to explain your position within three days, or action will be taken against you under relevant rules.”

The notice has been issued for around 41 health workers including EPI technicians and doctors who did not perform their duties in the Covid vaccination. As per the notification, the areas where workers did not work included Ander Sheher, Bazidkhel, Pishtakhara, Chamkani, Surezai, Lala Kalay, University Town, Badaber, Palosai, Malakander, Karimpura, Kakshal, Sherikera, Deh Bahadur and Pajjagi.

A source privy to the vaccination told this scribe that many health workers, who have been only administering oral vaccines of polio and were not trained in performing injections, were afraid of causing any serious harm to people in case the wrongly injecting people during the Covid vaccination.

When approached, Director Expanded Programme on Immunization Dr Arif told The Nation that the issue of involving polio vaccinators in Covid vaccination campaign happened in Peshawar and Khyber districts only.

“But the community-based vaccinators (oral anti-polio vaccinators) are serving as social mobilizers while the Covid injections are performed by EPI technicians, who are properly trained,” he claimed.

However, he did not comment to a query regarding the notification issued by District Health Officer to the workers who have refused to perform duties in the Covid vaccination campaign.