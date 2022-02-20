News Desk

Pakistan passes grim milestone of 30,000 deaths from Covid-19

Pakistan has reported 33 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,500,320. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,009 on Sunday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,644 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,441 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,029 in Sindh 6,194 in KP, 1,002 in Islamabad, 781 in Azad Kashmir, 373 in Balochistan, and 189 in GB.

