PCDA collaborates with Ferozsons to launch diabetes prevention app

KARACHI – Primary Care Diabetes Association (PCDA) is a national diabetes association based in Karachi but its activities are extendable to the whole of Pakistan. One of the objectives of PCDA is to increase public awareness and improve health of community. This is achieved by provision of evidence-based education to the people with diabetes and health care providers. The aim to extend this education program at community level is quiet challenging, hence use of modern methods like introduction of dedicated mobile application for health, fitness and prevention of diabetes was considered.

PCDA has collaborated with Ferozsons Laboratories which is a renowned pharmaceutical company engaged in numerous patient care initiatives across the country. As a part of this collaboration; a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between PCDA and Ferozsons was designed according to which Ferozsons will help to design and launch the application as a collaborated initiative, targeted to encourage prevention of Diabetes.

Under this agreement, PCDA has launched the first ever Diabetes Prevention application with the name “Prevention First”. Ferozsons has not only developed this app for PCDA but has also committed to support its maintenance; as a part of its unconditional support to the care of patient with diabetes or those at the risk of developing diabetes.

The MoU signing ceremony was held during the annual conference of PCDA which was held on 19th February, 2022 at a hotel in Karachi. The agreement was duly signed by Head of Medical Affairs-Ferozsons Dr Shehla Naseem and the General Secretary of PCDA Dr Riasat Ali Khan.

The event also included the launch of “Prevention First App”. The participants downloaded the application on their phone and experienced the features of this health-based application. On the occasion, Dr. Riasat Ali appreciated the support extended by Ferozsons for the benefit of patients.