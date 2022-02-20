News Desk

PMSA seizes five Indian fishing boats, arrests 31 crew members

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) has apprehended five Indian fishing boats along with 31 crew members which were poaching in Pakistani waters, a spokesperson said.

The PMSA during patrolling in Pakistani waters arrested 31 Indian citizens from the fishing boats.

They were illegally fishing in Pakistan’s water limits.

The Indian fishing boats were towed to Karachi for legal proceedings against illegal fishing within Pakistani borders.

The PMSA on February 10 apprehended six Indian fishing boats along with 36 crew members which were illegally hunting in Pakistani territorial waters.

The Indian fishing boat was towed to Karachi for further legal proceedings.

PMSA in January this year had arrested seven Indian fishermen and impounded a boat after they were found violating territorial water limits of the country.

