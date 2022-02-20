Police arrest man on charge of murdering wife

HYDERABAD – A man allegedly killed his wife by spanking her repeatedly with a wooden stick. The police said the incident happened in Aliabad area in Latifabad unit 4 here on Saturday. The SHO Hussainabad police station informed that the police arrested the suspect Murad Lashari from his house where he allegedly killed his wife, 30 years old Qaima. The SHO said the dead body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem. The incident’s FIR has not been lodged till the filing of this report.