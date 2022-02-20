News Desk

PSL7: Quetta Gladiators bat first against Karachi Kings

Quetta Gladiators won the toss and chose to bat first against Karachi Kings in the 28th match of seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) being played at Qaddafi Stadium Lahore.

It is a must win game for Quetta Gladiators to keep alive in the tournament while Karachi Kings are already out of the playoff race.

Four changes have been made in Quetta Gladiators as James Vince, Hassan Khan, Ashir Qureshi and Khurram Shahzad are in the playing XI. Karachi Kings also made couple of changes with Tom Lammonby and Umaid Asif joining the team in place of Mohammad Nabi and Chris Jordan.

In the previous match, Quetta Gladiators faced a humiliating defeat from defending champion Multan Sultans.

On the other hand, Karachi Kings, in its last match, finally ended its losing streak in the Pakistan Super League with a 22-run win over arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars.

