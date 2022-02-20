PTI announces candidates in second phase of KPK Local Body Elections

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced 54 out of 64 candidates for City Mayor and Tehsil Chairman in the second phase of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Local Body Elections.

According to the details, PTI has given tickets to the relatives of Assembly Members including the Chief Minister’s brother for the second phase of KPK Local Body Elections.

Brother of Chief Minister KPK Abdullah Swat has been nominated from Matta Tehsil. Meanwhile, tickets have also been issued to the relatives of Assembly Members in Lower Dir.

MNA Bashir Khan’s nephew and MPA Shafiullah’s son have been nominated for the second phase. While the MNA Mehboob Shah’s brother has also been given a ticket.

It may be recalled that PTI had given tickets to the relatives of the Assembly Members even in the first phase and it was considered as the main reason for the defeat.