News Desk

PTI announces candidates in second phase of KPK Local Body Elections

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced 54 out of 64 candidates for City Mayor and Tehsil Chairman in the second phase of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Local Body Elections.

According to the details, PTI has given tickets to the relatives of Assembly Members including the Chief Minister’s brother for the second phase of KPK Local Body Elections.

Brother of Chief Minister KPK Abdullah Swat has been nominated from Matta Tehsil. Meanwhile, tickets have also been issued to the relatives of Assembly Members in Lower Dir.

MNA Bashir Khan’s nephew and MPA Shafiullah’s son have been nominated for the second phase. While the MNA Mehboob Shah’s brother has also been given a ticket.

It may be recalled that PTI had given tickets to the relatives of the Assembly Members even in the first phase and it was considered as the main reason for the defeat.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

President signs PICA Amendment Bill, Election Act Ordinance

Karachi

PMSA seizes five Indian fishing boats, arrests 31 crew members

Lahore

PSL7: Quetta Gladiators bat first against Karachi Kings

Entertainment

Social Media Campaign Case: Court issues arrest warrants for Meesha Shafi and Leena Ghani

Islamabad

Spreading fake news now a non-bailable offence: Law Minister

National

Pakistan ranked least costly country among 139 countries: Tarin

Islamabad

Mohsin Baig sent to jail in illegal arms case

National

Over 100,000 patients benefited from Sehat Card: Yasmin Rashid

National

No-confidence motion: Zardari to meet Fazlur Rehman on Monday

National

PTI announces names of candidates

1 of 39