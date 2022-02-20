News Desk

PTI Central Executive Committee meeting will be held tomorrow

A meeting of the Central Executive Committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chaired by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will be held tomorrow.

According to sources, in the meeting chaired by PM Imran Khan the political situation and local body elections will be reviewed. The attendees will be briefed on the preparations for the Local Body Elections.

The meeting will also discuss the Prime Minister’s rallies in more cities. The strategy for the opposition’s long march will be considered. While the conference of PTI spokespersons will also be held tomorrow.

