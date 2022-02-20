Rescue 1122 termed symbol of pride for Pakistan

LAHORE – Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan on Saturday said that the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was strengthening the emergency services by expanding it to all tehsils of the province.

He stated these remarks while addressing the graduation ceremony of 298 Emergency Medical Technicians, including 25 instructors trained for emergency service in tehsils, held at the Emergency Services Academy (ESA) here.

The cadets of the 37th Basic Rescue Course, including 15 female cadets, took part in the passing-out parade on the completion of their training.

Dr Faisal congratulated the passing out rescuers and said that the Emergency Services Academy was providing training to other provinces and rescuers trained from the Academy were serving humanity in their respective provinces.

Dr Faisal also appreciated efforts of Rescue 1122 Punjab on rescuing over 10 million victims of emergencies in Punjab and getting the United Nations INSARAG certificate.

He also appreciated the entire management under the leadership of Punjab Emergency Services DG Dr Rizwan Naseer for providing professional training to rescuers. “The Rescue 1122 has become a source of pride for Pakistan,” he added.

On the occasion, Dr Rizwan Naseer took an oath from 298 passed out rescuers.

Highlighting the performance of Rescue 1122, Dr Rizwan Naseer said that the emergency service had so far rescued over 10 million victims of emergencies since its inception. “The fire rescue service has also responded to over 177,000 emergencies and saved losses worth more than Rs530 billion with professional firefighting on the modern lines,” he said. “The Emergency Services Academy has trained over 22,000 rescuers in provinces since its inception,” he added.

Earlier, the passed out cadets displayed their professional skills of emergency during mock exercises of deep-well rescue, water rescue, firefighting, and rescue from confined spaces and from height.

At the end, Dr Faisal Sultan with Dr Rizwan Naseer gave away shields and certificates to officials for showing the best performance.