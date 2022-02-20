Sindh to finalise new admission policy for schools, colleges on Feb 22

KARACHI – Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah has convened a meeting of the steering committee on education on Tuesday to finalise a new academic calendar and admission policy 2022-23 for the educational institutions in the province.

The steering committee meeting, headed by Sardar Ali Shah will also decide the schedules for the examination, summer and winter vacations and will review the timings of schools and colleges in the province.

Secretary colleges, chairmen of the provincial education boards and other high officials will be among the attendees of the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that the academic activities suffered disruptions due to coronavirus in 2021 and the schools remained closed for most of the year. However, the education ministers had decided to complete the course for the current year. The meeting would review the COVID-19 situation in the province and take the decisions accordingly.