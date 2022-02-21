Agencies

31 Indian fishermen arrested, 5 boats seized by PMSA

Islamabad   –   Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) has arrested 31 Indian fishermen during patrolling in Pakistan territorial waters, reported Radio Pakistan on Sunday.

According to PMSA, five boats were also seized. The PMSA stated that the arrested fishermen were engaged in poaching well inside Pakistani maritime zone. The boats were towed to Karachi for further legal proceedings as per Pakistani law and the UN Convention on Law of the Sea.

