41 beggars arrested during ongoing crackdown

RAWALPINDI – The Rawalpindi Police, in its crackdowns on professional beggars, arrested 41 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and avoid risk of road accidents due to jaywalking of tramps. On the directives of the in-charge Beggars Squad, police teams took action against the professional beggars, and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city, said the Rawalpindi police spokesperson.

He said that the special beggar squad was working hard to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars, as they stand on various highways.