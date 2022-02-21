Australian cricket team manager arrives in Pakistan

Brian Murgatroyd, the Australian cricket team’s media manager, reached Pakistan Sunday night for the much-awaited cricket series between Pakistan and Australia that is scheduled to start from March.

According to the sources in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Murgatroyd reached Islamabad and the Australian cricket team will arrive in Pakistan next Sunday.

As per the sources, Brian Murgatroyd, who belongs to Ireland, will undergo isolation to complete his mandatory quarantine period.

The PCB had earlier announced the details of Australia’s first tour of Pakistan since November, 1998. The tour will take place in March and April 2022 and will include three Tests, three One-Day Internationals, and one Twenty20 International.

Karachi (3-7 March), Rawalpindi (12-16 March), and Lahore (21-25 March) will host the Tests, while Lahore will host the four white-ball matches from 29 March to 5 April.

The Tests will be part of the ICC World Test Championship, while the ODIs will be part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, a 13-team competition from which the top seven teams and hosts India will qualify directly for the 2023 event.

Cricket Australia had announced an 18-member test squad for the much-awaited Pakistan tour in almost 24 years on Tuesday, starting on March 4 in Rawalpindi.

According to the statement issued by Cricket Australia, Mitch Marsh, Josh Inglis, and Mitchell Swepson are part of an 18-member squad, adding that spinner Ashton Agar’s name is the only addition from the extended group of players that won the Ashes series against England.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had also announced its Test squad comprising 16 players and five reserves for the upcoming home series against Australia.

According to PCB, three changes have been made to the national Test squad after the Bangladesh tour.

It said that Haris Rauf, who played in the Test series against South Africa and Zimbabwe in 2021, has re-joined the squad and replaces off-spinner Bilal Asif. Meanwhile, Shan Masood, who last played in the New Zealand Test series in 2020-21, has replaced Abid Ali since he is undergoing rehabilitation after being diagnosed with Acute Coronary Syndrome. Moreover, Yasir Shah has been added to the reserve pool.