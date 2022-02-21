Courts Complex likely to be completed in May

ISLAMABAD – The first ever under construction courts complex in G-11 to house the district judiciary is expected to be completed in May 2022.

Capital Development Authority Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed visited the sites of the first phase of Margalla Avenue and under-constructed 93 courts to review their progress. These projects were awarded to the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) for their early completion and both projects have huge significance as the Margalla Avenue was stalled from last many years, depriving northern sectors of Islamabad from a direct access from main G T road, while the district judiciary is also operating from rented buildings at Sector F-8 in Islamabad.

CDA chief was briefed that construction work is on track and its progress is about 30 percent so far. He was informed further that the pace of work will be accelerated now because pillars have been erected and the roof is being laid down.

It is pertinent to mention here that this huge construction project was started in September 2021 to provide the first ever courts complex in Islamabad and it will be completed in a record time frame of about 6 months from full start of its construction.