Muhammad Asad Chaudhry

Courts Complex likely to be completed in May

ISLAMABAD – The first ever under construction courts complex in G-11 to house the district judiciary is expected to be completed in May 2022.

Capital Development Authority Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed   visited the sites of the first phase of Margalla Avenue and under-constructed 93 courts to review their progress. These projects were awarded to the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) for their early completion and both projects have huge significance as the Margalla Avenue was stalled from last many years, depriving northern sectors of Islamabad from a direct access from main G T road, while the district judiciary is also operating from rented buildings at Sector F-8 in Islamabad.

 

CDA chief was briefed that construction work is on track and its progress is about 30 percent so far. He was informed further that the pace of work will be accelerated now because pillars have been erected and the roof is being laid down.

It is pertinent to mention here that this huge construction project was started in September 2021   to provide the first ever courts complex in Islamabad and it will be completed in a record time frame of about 6 months from full start of its construction.

 

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Usman Dar inaugurates special anti-begging squad in Sialkot

Lahore

DC steps up efforts to provide best recreational facilities to citizens

Islamabad

Drive launched to sensitise poor segments about Sehat Insaf Card

Islamabad

41 beggars arrested during ongoing crackdown

Islamabad

Two Pakistani students win ‘Junior Cultural Ambassadors’ title

Lahore

RMU to set up RLC with cost of Rs two billion

Lahore

Eight-storey building being constructed at LHC Multan Bench: LHC CJ

Lahore

Two killed, two injured in road accident near Multan Road

International

The Queen tests positive for Covid

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 1,360 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

1 of 63