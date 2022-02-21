ANJUM BASHIR AHMAD

DC steps up efforts to provide best recreational facilities to citizens

KHANEWAL – Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan has stepped up his efforts to provide the best recreational facilities to the citizens of Khanewal.

Giving the task of completing the repair, renovation and painting work before the Spring Sports Gala, DC directed to renovate the gymnasium and activate all the exercise machines available in sports gymnasium. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Omar Shirazi, Deputy Director Development Shahid Rehman and Sports Officer, Muhammad Ejaz Meo & Municipal Committee Officers were accompanied.

The Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan directed the Municipal Committee officials to work out a plan for leasing out the Nishat Khan Lake. He said that it was my mission to improve the condition of all the parks in the district, DC added.

By setting up playgrounds, young people can be prevented from engaging in negative activities, for this purpose, sports gala events will be started across the district from March 1, he said.

