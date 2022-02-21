Eight-storey building being constructed at LHC Multan Bench: LHC CJ

MULTAN – Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Sunday said that eight-storey building was being constructed to resolve issues of the staff and legal fraternity.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Law Branch, led by additional advocate general Shiekh Jamshed Hayat and Chairman Drug Court Muhammad Naveed Rana.

The chief justice observed that he was well aware of the problems of law branch. He informed that eight-storey building, at site of the old Highways Building. Law Branch will have a complete portion in the building, maintained Ameer Bhatti.

The work to demolish old building of Highways Department was heading forward with rapid pace.

The new building will have park facility too. It will also help reduce burden of traffic at road. About residences for staff of High Court, the CJ stated that residences for the staff of High Court would also be constructed at New Judicial Complex.

On this occasion, Senior Judge Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi, Justice Muhammad Amjid Rafique and many other officers were also present.

Distt admin taking steps to stabilize prices of commodities

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan Sunday said that district administration was active to stabilize the prices of commodities to protect the people from the effects of inflation. He expressed these views while paying surprise visit to vegetable market here. DC also inspected the auction and supply of fruits and vegetables.

The price control magistrates have also been fully activated to enforce government rates.

He said that government rates will be implemented at all cost on the directions of Punjab government.

He said that the purpose of inspection of main markets was to ensure cheaper supply in market and added that effective screening of supply from markets to general market also being made.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner also visited Ehsaas Dastar Khan. Aamir Karim Khan shared a meal with the citizens and listened their problems.

He said that circle of Ehsaas Dastar Khan was being extended.

Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin was also present on the occasion.