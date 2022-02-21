MATEEN HAIDER

Ethiopian FM arrives today

ISLAMABAD   –   Ethiopian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ridwan Hussain is arriving in Islamabad today on a two-day official visit to Pakistan. “Ambassador Ridwan is being sent to Islamabad by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for enhancing ties and cooperation with Pakistan,” Pakistan Ambassador to Ethiopia Shozab Abbas told The Nation on phone yesterday. Ambassador Ridwan would be meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other senior officials. He would also formally open the Ethiopian embassy in Islamabad which would help in enhancing cooperation and relations with Pakistan. Large number of students from Ethiopia are also studying in various institutions of higher learning in Pakistan.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

US donates another 4.7m Covid-19 vaccines to Pakistan

International

Russia can launch attack against Ukraine at anytime: US

Islamabad

Pakistan reports less than 2,000 Covid cases for 2nd day in a row

Islamabad

SC forms six regular benches for next week

National

Education Expo organised in IBA Sukkur

National

PTI Central Executive Committee meeting will be held tomorrow

National

Incumbent government worried about Jahangir Tareen’s meetings with opposition: sources

National

PTI announces candidates in second phase of KPK Local Body Elections

National

North Waziristan: Security forces operation, 5 terrorists killed, soldier martyred

National

31 Indian fishermen arrested, 5 boats seized by PMSA

1 of 55