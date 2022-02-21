Ethiopian FM arrives today

ISLAMABAD – Ethiopian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ridwan Hussain is arriving in Islamabad today on a two-day official visit to Pakistan. “Ambassador Ridwan is being sent to Islamabad by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for enhancing ties and cooperation with Pakistan,” Pakistan Ambassador to Ethiopia Shozab Abbas told The Nation on phone yesterday. Ambassador Ridwan would be meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other senior officials. He would also formally open the Ethiopian embassy in Islamabad which would help in enhancing cooperation and relations with Pakistan. Large number of students from Ethiopia are also studying in various institutions of higher learning in Pakistan.