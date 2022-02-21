Fawad says all ‘money launderers’ now teaming up against govt

Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Monday corruption and money laundering are major issues faced by countries like Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said a massive leak from a Swiss bank has emerged following the Panama and Pandora papers. He added, “Prime Minister Imran Khan has continuously been raising voice over the issue, calling on the rich countries to stop this exploitation of the poor countries.”

Indirectly referring to opposition leaders’ recent huddles, Fawad said all “money launderers” are now teaming up against the PTI government.

On Sunday, a massive leak of data from Credit Suisse, one of the world’s most iconic banks, has exposed the hidden wealth of clients involved in money laundering, corruption, torture, drug trafficking and other serious crimes.

According to a report released by Organized Crime and Reporting Project (OCCRP), journalists from different countries have obtained leaked records identifying more than 18,000 accounts belonging to foreign customers who stashed their money at Credit Suisse.