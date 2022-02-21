Pakistan records 5.5pc GDP growth rate

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar says the country’s economy is growing at the rate of 5.5 percent.

He was addressing a public gathering in Lahore on Sunday.

Highlighting the policies of present government, he said about ten million families have been benefited by Ehsaas program. He said now people are able to get the best medical facilities of one million rupees through Sehat Insaf card.

Hammad Azhar said Pakistan tackled the heinous impacts of coronavirus very smartly and Bill Gates acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan to curb the coronavirus.

Terming youth as a great asset of the country, he said that the government will provide ample opportunities to youth so that they would be able to excel in all fields.