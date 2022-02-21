Pakistan reports less than 2,000 Covid cases for 2nd day in a row

| National positivity rate drops to 3.29 percent: 33 more people succumb to virus

Pakistan passes grim milestone of 30,000 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported less than 2,000 new Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours for the second day in a row with 1,644 cases.

Moreover, 33 more fatalities have been reported. The national positivity rate has been recorded at 3.29 percent. As per the countrywide breakdown of the fresh cases, Sindh reported 653 cases and 9 deaths during the past 24 hours (Saturday), Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 421 cases and 12 deaths, Punjab 402 cases and 11 deaths, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 64 cases and 1 death, Islamabad 62 cases, Balochistan 23 cases while Gilgit-Baltistan reported 19 such cases.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s recoveries from the Coronavirus have risen to 1,402,653 after 3,653 more people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, according to the government’s portal. The number of active cases stands at 67,658, of whom 1,386 are in critical condition.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Till now 13,441 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,029 in Sindh 6,194 in KP, 1,002 in Islamabad, 781 in Azad Kashmir, 373 in Balochistan, and 189 in GB.