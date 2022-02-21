PECAAB, EAAO introduced on ground realities: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli faraz on Sunday said Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act Amendment Bill (PECAAB) and the Elections Act Amendment Ordinance (EAAO) were in favour of all. Talking to a private news channel, he said laws should be made according to the ground realities. He said fake news and social media were being destroyed the people’s cultural and social values as unrest was being created in the society through the fake news. The minister said that it was the constitutional right of everyone to express view independently but it should not use against each others, adding, it was responsibility of everybody to give respect and avoid to play with dignity of other people.

Shibli Faraz said that many channels had just taken license for entertainment and having no rights for current affairs but mostly were broadcasting news which was unfair, adding ,current affairs license fee was too high as compare to entertainment.

Replying to a question, he said the opposition was criticising the government for just political point scoring as it never praised the government for good work.