PM calls PTI CEC meeting today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has called the Central Executive Committee of the ruling PTI today in Islamabad to discuss the prevailing political situation and to evolve a strategy to counter the opposition’s possible no-confidence motion against him in the parliament.

The PTI CEC is expected to approve more public meetings across Pakistan as part of the mass-contact campaign aimed at countering the opposition narrative against the government.

Credible sources told The Nation that issues related to organizational matters of PTI would also be discussed during the meeting.

It would also discuss the party’s strengthen in both Punjab and national assembly in the wake of the no-confidence motion.