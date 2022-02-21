PM Khan to leave for three-day official visit to Russia on Wednesday

In an exclusive talk to Daily Nation Ambassador of Russia His Excellency Danila Viktorovich Ganich said, “we the Russian respect the head of your government, Prime Minister Imran Khan, whom we consider a big figure, a legend of not only cricket but also new political thinking in Pakistan”.

Moreover, Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for Russia on three-day official visit on 23 February (Wednesday). Russian Ambassador is optimistic about PM Khan’s visit.

He made these remarks during his visit to Nawai Waqt and Nation office this morning. The Ambassador said “I respect the Islamic republic of Pakistan, I respect the people of Pakistan. we hope that his excellency visit to Moscow will be a success and we wish his excellency the Prime Minister of Pakistan health and good luck in all his future endeavours”.