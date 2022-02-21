News Desk

PM Khan to leave for three-day official visit to Russia on Wednesday

In an exclusive talk to Daily Nation Ambassador of Russia His Excellency Danila Viktorovich Ganich said, “we the Russian respect the head of your government, Prime Minister Imran Khan, whom we consider  a big figure, a legend of not only cricket but also new political thinking in Pakistan”.

Moreover, Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for Russia on three-day official visit on 23 February (Wednesday). Russian Ambassador is optimistic about PM Khan’s visit.

He made these remarks during his visit to Nawai Waqt and Nation office this morning.  The Ambassador said “I respect the Islamic republic of Pakistan, I respect the people of Pakistan. we hope that his excellency visit to Moscow will be a success and we wish  his excellency the Prime Minister of Pakistan health and good luck in all his future endeavours”.

 

 

 

 

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

PML-N submits resolution in Punjab Assembly against PECA

Karachi

Karachi to get new university as Sindh cabinet approves law

National

Bilawal Bhutto to address public rally in Peshawar today

Islamabad

Fawad says all ‘money launderers’ now teaming up against govt

Islamabad

IHC summons director FIA cybercrime wing in Mohsin Baig case

Islamabad

Pakistan records 5.5pc GDP growth rate

Lahore

Usman Dar inaugurates special anti-begging squad in Sialkot

Lahore

DC steps up efforts to provide best recreational facilities to citizens

Islamabad

Drive launched to sensitise poor segments about Sehat Insaf Card

Islamabad

41 beggars arrested during ongoing crackdown

1 of 49