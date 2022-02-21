PM to inaugurate spring tree plantation drive tomorrow: Amin Aslam

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Sunday announced that an overarching strategy for launching nation-wide spring tree plantation campaign has been formulated in consultation with all provincial forest departments.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to kick-start the spring tree plantation campaign-2022 on February 22, which is also marked annually as Plant4Pakistan Day, said a media release. “We have set a whopping target of planting over 540 million plants all over the country during the spring season spread over February to April under PM Imran Khan’s Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme (TBTTP)”, the PM’s aide elaborated. Sharing details, Malik Amin said that 7,50,000 scout members of the Pakistan Boy Scout Association (PBSA) would join the plantation campaign. The plantation drive would also witness members of all governmental and non-governmental civil society organisations including educational institutions, political leaders, National Assembly and Senate members, he added.

Spelling out provincial statistical break-up data regarding spring tree plantation campaign, the PM’s aide said that out of over 540 million nation-wide spring tree plantation target for the Spring season-2022, 194 million plants would be planted in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, followed by 74 million in Punjab, 140 million in Sindh, 13.50 million in Balochistan, 98.76 million in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 20. 64 million plants in Gilgit-Baltistan. As a part of the country-wide Spring Tree Plantation Campaign, as many as 674 events have been planned, which would be held on February 22. The events would be arranged and organized by the provinces with active participation of people from all walks of life including 750,000 scouts, Malik Amin added. Besides, 249.64 million tree plants would be available at various officially-designated nurseries in all provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.