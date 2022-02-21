News Desk

PML-N submits resolution in Punjab Assembly against PECA

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly against the promulgation of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) and Election Act, 2017 amendment ordinances.

Resolution submitted by PML-N’s Hina Pervez Butt said the house rejects the PECA and Election Act, 2017 amendment ordinances.

Bearing criticism is a part of the job of government officials and elected representatives. The government rather than improving and amending already present laws is introducing new laws.

President Arif Alvi on Sunday ratified Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and Election Act, 2017 amendment ordinances.

According to the Amended Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act Ordinance, stricter penalties will be imposed for spreading fake news and hate speech content on electronic and social media platforms.

The amended act will also pave way for action over hate speech and fake news against the national institutions including the armed forces and national figures.

Under the amended law, the violators will be issued non-bailable arrest warrants and up to Rs1 million fine.

Speaking about the PECA Ordinance, Faroog Naseem had said the trial of the suspect nabbed under PECA will be completed in six months and the guilty will be handed over a punishment of five years.

