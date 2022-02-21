PPP rejects amendments to election rules

Senator Sherry Rehman terms presidential ordinance on participation of MPs and ministers in election campaign unconstitutional

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yesterday rejected changes to the election rules.

PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman criticised the Presidential Ordinance on changes in Election Commission Rules and Regulations. “Presidential ordinance on participation of MPs and ministers in election campaign is unconstitutional and illegal,” she said. The federal government, she maintained, had no authority to change the rules and regulations of the Election Commission. “The federal government can only recommend changes to the rules and regulations to the Election Commission,” Sherry Rehman said in a statement.

The PPP lawmaker said the federal government was constantly trying to rob the mandate of the Election Commission. “The National Assembly session was canceled to bring presidential ordinance. President of Pakistan cannot change the Election Act at will,” she contended. She mentioned that the ministers have financial resources, which can be used to influence elections.

“PTI (Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf) is confused after defeat in by-elections and local body elections,” Sherry Rehman said. She said that the Presidential Ordinance on changes in Election Commission rules and regulations was a new conspiracy to steal elections.

Meanwhile, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani told a news conference yesterday that the Election Commission should have been consulted on the amendment in elections laws. He said that amendments to Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 were dangerous. “These amendments are an attempt to ban the freedom of expression,” he added.

Saeed Ghani said that in the political history of Pakistan the PTI has told most lies. “No one spread false news more than PTI. The most ridiculous things on social media are being shared by PTI. “If the government insists on implementing such laws then it should be implemented from 2010 and let’s take action against those who have spread false news since 2010,” he said. Saeed Ghani said: “When this government came, petrol was Rs87 per litre and today it is Rs160 per litre. The government has caused inflation and blames Sindh government that it does not control inflation,” he added. Ghani said it was imperative that the people participate in the PPP March on February 27 against this government which has made lives difficult due to inflation. He said that as long as this government is in power, the prices of petrol, vegetables, electricity and other commodities will increase every month. Imran Khan has agreed with the IMF that petrol prices will increase by Rs. 4 per month.

Ghani said that The PPP always spoke on the issues of the people. “There will be a historic long march under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. As long as Imran Khan Niazi remains in power, the problems of the people will increase. It is very important to send this incompetent government home,” he said. Replying questions of journalists he said that the “PPP has proven in the past that it served the people despite different kinds of crises. During the PPP government 2008-2013 the world was facing worst recession. Our February 27 long March will be decisive.”

Responding a question, Ghani said that at the time of PTI sit-in the Chinese president’s visit was cancelled and now the PTI says that the march will coincide with a cricket match.

“Imran Khan had called the players playing in PSL as Reloo Kattay and now the PTI is taking credit of the same PSL,” he remarked.