RMU to set up RLC with cost of Rs two billion

Rawalpindi – The Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) will set up a state of the art Research Laboratory Complex (RLC) with a cost of Rs two billion for conducting research on various diseases and treatment methods.

Giving details about the RLC, RMU Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Omer told APP that 11 laboratories of different kinds would be established at the complex, including Microbiology, Parasitology, Virology, Haematology Coagulation, Clinical biochemistry, Immunology/Serology, Immunohematology, Urinalysis, Histopathology, Cytopathology, Molecular diagnostics Cytogenetics and Surgical pathology.

He said the Higher Education Commission, on the recommendation of the federal government, has initially transferred an amount of Rs 250 million to the RMU.

The work would be started soon on RLC, the first of its kind in Pakistan. Dr Omer said the most advanced and state-of-the-art technical equipment would be provided to scientists to investigate various elements of the disease, including its control, prevention and treatment.

“RMU, research complex would not only give the laboratory workforces with the specific training in handling infective and potentially lethal causes, but researchers would also check how to handle infectious agents,“ he added.