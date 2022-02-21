News Desk

Singing video of Hamza Shahbaz goes viral on social media

A video clip of Hamza Shahbaz, Leader of Opposition in National Assembly in Punjab Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) singing an iconic Bollywood song at the wedding function of her son, Junaid Safdar, has been making rounds on social media.

In the video, Hamza Shahbaz can be seen crooning the iconic Bollywood song “Zindagi Tu Bewafa Hai” during a ceremony in Model Town.

The opposition leader Hamzah Shahbaz could not control his emotions while speaking in front of guests at his residence in Model Town and sung the song of Indian singer Muhammad Rafi.

The video of Hamza Shahbaz singing the song also spread widely, as the audience filmed a video of him.

