Turkish delegation visits Parliament House

ISLAMABAD   –  Turkish delegation led by Religious Affairs Minister Dr Ali Arbash Sunday paid a visit to the Parliament House and held meeting with Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi.

The delegation also met Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Minister Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri, Senate Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony members Senators Syed Sabir Shah, Hafiz Abdul Kareem and Muhammad Akram.

The Senate deputy chairman appreciating Turkish stance on Palestine and Kashmir, said it had always promoted Pakistan’s narrative at all international fora. He also stressed the need to voice against Islamophobia globally. He said there was a room to further enhance the bilateral ties especially in the field of trade and investment etc. Afridi said through exchange of parliamentary delegations, the relations between the two countries would be further cemented. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Urdogan were the real spokesmen of Islam.

He said minorities got complete religious liberation in Pakistan. He said unity and cooperation were need of the hour to resolve the persistent crisis confronted by the Muslim Ummah. On this occasion, Turkish religious affairs minister said there was a dire of unity among the Muslim world. He said Pakistan and Turkey always helped each other during the trying times. He said spread of wrong information was one of the main causes of disintegration in the Muslim Ummah.

He said we should devise a comprehensive strategy with mutual understanding to overcome the menace of sectarianism, extremism and terrorism. The issue of Islamophobia could be handled by practicing the actual teachings of Islam, he maintained.

