ISLAMABAD – Two Pakistani students win Junior Cultural Ambassadors title in China-sponsored activity, Gwadar Pro reported on Sunday.

The award ceremony for the 2022 China Soong Ching Ling Foundation ‘Junior Cultural Ambassadors’ contest was held virtually, which was jointly sponsored by China Soong Ching Ling Foundation and China Cultural Centres abroad. Two students Sukhen Fatima and Ali Shaheryar from the Millennium Confucius Classroom and the Confucius Classroom at Cadet College Petaro recommended by the China Cultural Centre in Pakistan won the title of ‘Junior Cultural Ambassadors’.

All the contestants and some teachers of the Confucius Classroom and the College were invited to participate in the online award ceremony said an official statement.

The activity was officially launched in June 2021, with the theme of “Build a Dream for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics”, inviting Chinese and foreign youth to carry out cultural exchanges online, which has attracted young people from all over the world to participate in the event. China Cultural Centre in Pakistan, together with the Millennium Confucius Classroom and the Confucius Classroom at Cadet College Petaro, responded positively and enthusiastically participated in the event.

Young people from 32 countries participated online and told their stories about the time-honoured Chinese civilization and Beijing 2022 through video, sending best wishes for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.