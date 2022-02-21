Ukraine reports fresh shelling from Russia

Ukraine on late Sunday reported 74 incidents of shelling from the Russian army.

Out of these, 64 incidents occurred from arms prohibited under the 2015 Minsk agreement, aimed at stopping the conflict between pro-Russia separatists and Kyiv in eastern Ukraine.

The terms of the agreements included a cease-fire in the region, prisoner exchanges, and withdrawal of pro-Russia groups, while also allowing Kyiv to make a constitutional amendment that would give Donbas special status.

However, their implementation has been hindered by repeated allegations of violations by both sides.

The Ukrainian territories which reportedly came under fire included Stanytsia Luhanska, Shastia, Novotoshkivske, Zolote, Popasna, Svitlodarsk, Pivdenne, Avdiivka, Pisky, Maryinka, Bohdanivka, Hranitne, and Mariupol.

Tensions have risen dramatically in eastern Ukraine, with a growing number of cease-fire violations, multiple shelling incidents and the evacuation of civilians from the pro-Russian separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Western countries have accused Russia of amassing more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine, prompting fears that it could be planning a military offensive against its former Soviet neighbor.

Moscow has repeatedly denied any plan to invade Ukraine and instead accused Western countries of undermining Russia’s security through NATO’s expansion toward its borders.