US donates another 4.7m Covid-19 vaccines to Pakistan

Islamabad – The US Embassy said that another shipment of 4.7 million doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine had arrived in Pakistan, bringing the total number of vaccines donated to almost 57m. To date, the United States has donated over 453m vaccines around the world, and Pakistan has received a significant amount of doses, the embassy said in a statement. It added that the US had a very strong partnership with Pakistan, and the latest donation was another example of this partnership.