Usman Dar inaugurates special anti-begging squad in Sialkot

SIALKOT – Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar inaugurated the special anti-begging squad in Sialkot on Sunday, reported Radio Pakistan.

A police spokesperson said the special ladies police squad would be on duty to prevent thefts, robbery, deal with purse-snatching from women incidents in bazaars and crowded places. The squad consisting of a Sub-Inspector and ten lady constables which would patrol on foot in Tehsil Bazaar, Bhuddi Bazaar, Bano Bazaar and other bazaars to crackdown on criminal women beggars.

DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal said the purpose of deploying lady police officials in bazaars is to prevent crimes as well as to create a sense of security and self-confidence among women.

Later, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar, DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi and representatives of Anjuman-e-Tajiran visited various markets and inquired about the problems of traders and visitors.