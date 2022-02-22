Cabinet makes KMC mayor governing bodies’ member

KARACHI – The Sindh cabinet, making further amendments in the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2021, has approved placement of KMC mayor as member of the governing bodies of development authorities – KDA, MDA and LDA and chairman of Karachi Water & Sewerage Board and similarly the mayors/chairmen of other districts where development and water authorities exit would be members of their bodies.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House and was attended by all the cabinet members, chief secretary, advisors, special assistants and concerned officers.

LG Bill

The local government presented a proposal in the cabinet that the mayor Karachi may be appointed as a member for the Governing Body of development authorities such as KDA, MDA and LDA and chairman Karachi Water & Sewerage Authority (KWSB). Similarly, the Mayor/chairman of other districts may also be made a member of the governing bodies of the development authorities where they exist.

As per cabinet approval, Chairman Town Municipal Corporation would be deemed to be a member of the Governing Body to the extent of the project/ scheme falling in the jurisdiction of the concerned Town Municipal Corporation and his presence shall be mandatory for agenda items related to that project/ scheme in his constituency. It shall be mandatory to hold a meeting of the Governing Body every three months.

The cabinet approved the proposals and referred to the provincial assembly.

Karachi Metropolitan University

Administrator KMC Murtaza Wahab briefing the cabinet said that Karachi Metropolitan University may be established with Karachi Medical and Dental College as its affiliated college with Abbasi Shaheed Hospital as its teaching hospital. At this, the chief minister said that chairman PPP has directed him to establish a university or campus of a university in every district. Under such a directive of the party chief, Karachi Metropolitan University being established in the district Central and other universities or their campuses would be established in other districts of the city. “We would also establish such universities/campuses in the newly created districts of Sujawal, Tando Allahyar, Tando Mohamamd Khan and Kashmore. He directed Minister U&B Ismail Rahu to float a summary for the purpose.

Town and Municipal Committees

Minister Local Govt Nasir Shah said that urbanisation in smaller cities was erratic because of lack of town planning. He proposed that at least one municipal committee at district level and one town committee at taluka level may be notified. This would help smaller cities to expand and grow in a planned and systematic manner, he added. The chief minister, in consultation with the cabinet, decided that taluka headquarters would be declared as Town Committee and District Headquarter as Municipal Committee in case the town committees or municipal committees were not available.

Neuro Psychiatric Centre

The cabinet approved a proposal of a private organisation, Children of Adam to establish a state of art Neuro Psychiatric Centre and allotted them 10 acre land at Deh Narathar, district Malir at a price of Rs12.5 million per acre.

The cabinet approved a proposal to grant them land at 50 percent of market price for amenity purposes.

Plots for passport office

The cabinet approved a proposal to allot plots to Directorate of Immigration & Passport to establish passport offices at 13 districts. These districts include Thatta, Naushehroferoze, TM Khan, Badin, Dadu, Tando Allahyar, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur and Sujawal. The cabinet was told that the deputy commissioners of the districts, except Shikarpur and Ghotki have identified lands. The chief minister directed the chief secretary to get them allotted the land/plots for the passport offices and arrange lands in Shikarpur and Ghotki for the purpose.

Exclusion, inclusion of Dehs

The provincial cabinet considering public demand of the Tharparkar district and thorough discussion approved exclusion of Deh Seengario and Deh Murad Lashari from taluka Diplo and inclusion in taluka Kaloi of Tharparkar district.