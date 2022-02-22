Djokovic returns to action with victory in Dubai

DUBAI – World number one Novak Djokovic belatedly began his 2022 campaign with a convincing 6-3 6-3 defeat of Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti at the Dubai Championships on Monday. The 34-year-old showed no sign of rust or mental baggage from the Australian Open visa saga that rocked the sports world, producing a polished display to ease into the second round, afterwards describing it as a “pleasant experience.” It was Djokovic’s first match this year after his Australian Open hopes were dashed when he was deported following an 11-day saga revolving around his decision not to have a COVID-19 vaccination and a controversial exemption he had been granted to play in the event. Two court hearings were required before Djokovic was expelled on Jan 16 having spent several days in a hotel, with the country’s immigration minister ruling he could fuel anti-vaccine sentiment if allowed to compete. Back on a tennis court of Dubai’s Aviation Club, Djokovic showed just why he would have been favourite to win a 10th Australian Open crown and beat Rafa Nadal to a men’s record 21st Grand Slam title. After being cheered on to court by the late-night crowd, he moved through the gears, breaking Musetti’s serve in the fourth game of a routine first set.