Govt plans to connect students with digital world: Amin-Ul-Haque

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-Ul-Haque has said the government was planning to connect youth from country with digital world.

“Technology was changing with every passing day and we have to equip our youth with modern technology as they are country’s asset, so steps are being taken to connect the youth from country with digital world,” he said this while addressing Academic Performance Recognition Ceremony held here at Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU), said a news release. The minister said, once the youth are connected with digital world, it would help them to become self-employed as IT involved multi-billion businesses.

He said “World is changing fast and we needed to introduce our children and students to this changing world through artificial intelligence and digital technology.

He stressed to harmonies country’s youth with new technology and the federal government, IT industry and academia needed to be on one page in this regard. IT related courses should be introduced for students so that they could find jobs in other countries, he added.

The minister said that his ministry was going to ensure an improved connectivity with 4G, adding that funds amounting to Rs 49 billion are being spent for improved connectivity in the country. An amount of Rs12.4 billions have been spent for improved connectivity in remote areas of Sindh province, he said. “We are serving people across the country without any discrimination based on race, colour, sex, language, religion or political affiliations. Pakistan’s IT industry was rapidly progressing and our IT exports are also increasing.”

The minister said, the exports of IT have increased to $2.8 billion in 2020-2021 from $1.4 from 2019-2020. He said that the IT ministry has set a target of 70 percent exports growth i.e. $3.5bn for 2022-23.

Amin said that the number of IT related projects had increased and majority of them would be completed soon.

Due to better policies announced by PTI-led government, the number of phone subscribers has registered an increase to around 189 million from 160 million within last 3 years, he informed. Besides, the broadband subscribers have also witnessed a rise from 70 million to 100 million.

As part of the Digital Pakistan initiative, all emergency response numbers will be merged into 911 helpline across the country and the ministry has finalized the roadmap for the launch of a unified emergency helpline to be called PEHEL-911, he added.

Parliament to become paperless by January 2023 the minister said adding all the call attention notices, adjourned motions, attendances, voting and other businesses will be done online through technology.