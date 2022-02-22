News Desk

Mardan: Mother kills baby over suspicion of Thalassemia

In a shocking incident, a mother killed her three-month-old child over suspicion of Thalassemia in Mardan on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred in Umerabad, Mardan, where a woman killed her own son over suspicion that he might be suffering from Thalassemia. The body of the infant has been shifted to the hospital for postmortem, while a case has been registered against the woman.

According to the FIR, two sons of the woman already lost their lives due to Thalassemia and that compelled the mother to kill her third one.

It may be noted that the father of the deceased toddler is residing in Saudi Arabia and doing labour to feed his family in Pakistan.

 

Separately, a woman killed her two children in Lahore for an unknown reason, last year.

The incident was reported near Lahore’s Gulshan Hayyat Park, where a woman named Najma, strangulated her two sons to death.

The deceased children were identified as eight-year-old Talha and Bilal, 12 years old. After killing her children, the woman also injured herself with a sharp blade. The woman was rushed to a nearby medical facility by the neighbours.

