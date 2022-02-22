News Desk

Match officials for PSL 7 playoffs announced

The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced umpire and match referee appointments for the three playoffs, which will be played from 23-25 March at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The 23 February Qualifier involving table-toppers and defending champions Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will be refereed by Roshan Mahanama. Aleem Dar and Richard Illingworth will be the on-field umpires, while Michael Gough and Ahsan Raza will be the third and fourth umpires, respectively.

International Cricket Council (ICC) Chief Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle will lead the playing control team for the 24 February Eliminator 1 between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United. Aleem Dar and Michael Gough will be the on-field umpires, while Richard Illingworth and Rashid Riaz will be the third and fourth umpires, respectively.

25 February Eliminator 2 featuring the loser of the 23 February match and the winner of the 24 February fixture will be refereed by Roshan Mahanama. Richard Illingworth and Michael Gough will perform on-field umpire responsibilities, while Aleem Dar and Asif Yaqoob will be the third and fourth umpires, respectively.

Umpire and match referee appointments for the 27 February final will be announced after the playoffs.

