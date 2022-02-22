MIPD hosts two-day Qualification Curriculum & Assessment Programme 2022

ISLAMABAD – Millennium Institute of Professional Development (MIPD) and Department of International Qualifications, Curriculum and Assessments hosted a special two-day Millennium Qualification Curriculum and Assessment Programme (MQCAP-2022) on the theme of ‘Redefining Leadership Together’ the other day says a press release.

This programme was specifically structured to enhance leadership capacities predominantly in the realm of the academic sphere. The aim was to make school leaders view leadership as a process rather than a position of authority which should be distributed and exercised at all levels.

During MCQAP, directors, general managers, senior managers, curriculum leads, and master trainers highlighted rationale and importance of The Millennium Education (TME) policies and procedures, curriculum, in-house teaching and learning practices .During talks, it was highlighted that every school is a unique community and leadership needs to be situational and come from within where an outstanding school leaders strive to improve both the components and the dynamics of the TME policies & procedures.

Teachers Development Centre Director, Abbas Hussain enlightened the delegates on the concept of ‘The Evolution of Classrooms Beyond the Classrooms- Redesigning Classrooms for the Future (from grassroots to classrooms).’He introduced a new perspective to the present situation: A global crises is too good an opportunity to waste.

While addressing the session, The Millennium Education Group Founder & CEO, Dr Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq (TI) spoke on the very real-life concrete theme- ‘Journey from Curriculum to Concept’ and reiterated The Millennium Education philosophy which is based on opportunity, achievement, excellence, discovery, and entrepreneurship. He stressed the need to develop schools as ‘Social Enterprises’, and students as ‘Social Entrepreneurs’. He enlightened the audience about the underlying objective of the MQCAP, ‘Give your room some class’. He reiterated that as educators, we want our students’ learning to be enduring, enabling them to engage themselves in community service.

Dr. Faisal Mushtaq (TI) recapped the concept of ‘learn- unlearn- relearn’ and commented, ‘Teaching and Learning is a journey not a destination.’ He concluded his discourse by saying, ‘Lead the classroom that you wish to see in the world.’

During enlightened sessions, the purpose behind the MQCAP was decoded by contrasting qualifications to quality, curriculum to capacity, and assessment to achievement. A significant message was conveyed through the forceful question: What Matters More? The importance of the School Improvement Plan (SIP) as future of every school was also addressed and the cycle of developing, implementing, reflecting, and reviewing SIP was elaborated. It was reiterated that an important pre-requisite to holistic education is exposing students to life outside classroom through competitions, community projects and outreach programme.