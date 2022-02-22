News Desk

Operation RuF: We salute supreme sacrifices of martyrs, says COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday has paid tribute to the supreme sacrifices of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad (RuF) martyrs and spirit of the great people of Pakistan.

In a message on Twitter handle of military media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief stated, “Today marks 5 years of Operation RuF. Aimed at consolidating gains of two decades long War on Terror and eliminating remnants of terrorists across the country, RuF placed security of people of Pakistan as core objective.”

He added, “Operations continue successfully as the country transitioned from uncertainty to peace.”

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa further stated, “The achievements of RuF have only been possible due to blood of martyrs and resilience of our people.”

