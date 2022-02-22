News Desk

Pakistan’s daily COVID-19 case count below 1000 for first time in over six weeks

Pakistan has reported 13 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,502,641. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,053 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 961 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,461 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,030 in Sindh 6,210 in KP, 1,005 in Islamabad, 784 in Azad Kashmir, 374 in Balochistan, and 189 in GB.

