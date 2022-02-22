Staff Reporter

Police arrest suspect in injured condition

HYDERABAD    –   Hyderabad police have arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an encounter here on Monday. The police spokesperson informed that Phuleli police engaged 3 suspected robbers riding on a motorbike during patrolling near Faizan-e-Madina mosque. One suspect, identified as Usman Tanoli, sustained a gunshot to his leg and fell from the motorbike but his 2 accomplices escaped, he added. He told that the police recovered a pistol and bullets from Tanoli and shifted him to Liaquat University Hospital. The spokesperson said Tanoli was wanted in 9 separate FIRs of crimes like robbery, snatching and stealing. The Phuleli police also lodged a new FIR of police encounter on the suspect.

